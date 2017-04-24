County examining partial property tax...

County examining partial property tax exemption for low-income seniors

Thursday Read more: Observer

To help seniors with financial constraints, Chautauqua County officials are looking at increasing eligibility for a partial real property tax exemption. The idea came to County Executive Vince Horrigan after a local resident approached him on the subject.

Dunkirk, NY

