Coke ring busts multiple people in city

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, City of Dunkirk Police Department and Dunkirk City Police SRT executed a search warrant at 51 E. 2nd St. in the city of Dunkirk just before 10. A search warrant had been issued earlier by City of Dunkirk Court Judge Drag as well as several arrest warrant for subjects that have been using this residence to sell crack cocaine. The entry was made without incident and inside of the residence police located Minerva Maestre, Hector A. Mercado Torres, Eriberto Corraliza and Angelica Cullinan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.