Can't ignore job promise
Dunkirk has a dilemma involving the proposed cold-storage facility being proposed on an 18.2-acre property bordering Central Avenue, Fairview Avenue and Main Street Extension. Do we need jobs or do we preserve neighborhoods? The neighborhood being considered by Great Lakes Cold Storage is residential and peaceful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlast...
|12 hr
|VinceDejoy
|3
|Peoplea s Column
|15 hr
|Stan
|2
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|Sat
|Abc
|9
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|Sat
|Don-g
|51
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|Sat
|John Deer
|12
|Corey Matos
|Apr 7
|T nasty
|2
|Dunkirk v. Trump
|Apr 6
|Don-g
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC