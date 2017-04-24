Briefly
A workshop on the accounting software program QuickBooks, conducted by Fredonia accountant Sham Baghat, will be offered Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fredonia Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk, as part of its Entrepreneurial Workshop Series.
