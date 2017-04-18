Ambulance driver in fatal crash avoids criminal charges
OBSERVERa SFile Photo: Robin Morey, the ambulance driver in a fatal accident on Feb. 14, has been ticketed with failing to stay in the driving lane. She is not facing criminal charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David grant
|Wed
|Durrick
|2
|Enough already
|Wed
|Durr
|5
|Crooked Brook Flooding
|Wed
|bill
|11
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|Tue
|Lembke cannibal
|18
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|Tue
|Abc
|13
|2 men found dead in home (Nov '06)
|Apr 17
|j-dkny
|258
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|Apr 17
|Educated
|21
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC