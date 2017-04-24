Agency caught in the middle

It is troubling that houses targeted by the Chautauqua County Land Bank are still occupied - not because of anything the agency is doing wrong, but because a home that pops up on the land bank's radar probably should not be occupied. Gina Paradis, executive director, said recently there are few unoccupied properties on the list of possible county tax foreclosure auction acquisitions, especially in the Dunkirk area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.