Adopt-a-Beach program springs into action for 2017 beach season

Wednesday Apr 19

As spring finally begins to appear around the Great Lakes, volunteers are heading out to beaches for a spring cleaning. The Alliance for the Great Lakes' Adopt-a-Beach program mobilizes thousands of volunteers who give back to their local beaches each year.

