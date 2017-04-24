Actions are an annoyance

This week, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency will consider a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the proposed Dunkirk Great Lakes Cold Storage facility, which has already had its share of controversy. A first hurdle was overcome during a city hearing last month when the board approved the rezoning of the area between Central Avenue, Fairview Avenue and Main Street Extension from residential to commercial.

