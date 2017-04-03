1st-music-on-the-pier

1st-music-on-the-pier

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Observer

"We've been receiving many inquiries from not just the media, but folks who are not even residents here in the city of Dunkirk, folks who are planning to have a vacation and are planning their vacation around these events that we have scheduled," That schedule will include six festivals and 43 bands, a record for the city. Dunkirk Festivals and Special Events Coordinator Hector Rosas said this is the earliest release of the summer schedule due to the demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Javier pagan no jail time!!!!! 1 hr Hate drug dealers 5
Corey Matos 1 hr T nasty 2
News Dunkirk v. Trump 8 hr Don-g 7
Dylan Mackenzie anzalone Rosario? Wed Pdavis 1
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory Wed confused 48
Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split? Wed Polaris 10
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) Tue Hate drug dealers 38
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC