Young pushing for more NRG Dunkirk funds

Sen. Catharine Young has announced that the Senate's one-house budget resolution, passed Wednesday, includes language that would significantly enhance the state aid designed to offset the financial losses for Chautauqua County, the city of Dunkirk and the Dunkirk City School District as NRG repowers its Dunkirk plant. "Last year, I successfully fought to create a $30 million mitigation fund for communities like ours, ensuring that local taxpayers would not have to experience financial hardship from the mothballing of a power plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.