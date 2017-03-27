War of 1812 heroine
OBSERVER Photo by Gib Snyder The Dunkirk Lighthouse & Veterans Park Museum will be the site of a plaque dedication on Saturday at 2 p.m. honoring War of 1812 heroine Celea Sampson "Widow" Cole. The State of New York Society, United States Daughters of 1812, will dedicate a new plaque in recognition of War of 1812 heroine, Celea Sampson Cole on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Dunkirk Lighthouse & Veterans Park Museum, 1 Lighthouse Point Drive N., Dunkirk.
