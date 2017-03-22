Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open

Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open

There are 3 comments on the Observer story from Yesterday, titled Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open. In it, Observer reports that:

A village of Fredonia official is hoping she can sway some minds to keep a shuttering retailer in the local area open. Trustee Kara Christina acknowledged last week's closing announcement for JCPenney in the city of Dunkirk's D&F Plaza during a recent village board meeting.

dogs1234

Buffalo, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
all we ever hear is shop at home. WHERE???? Now if Penneys goes we reall have no where to shop. I know I know I won't be running to Jamestown,Mckinely,Galeria or anywhere else for that matter. Therefore penneys will no longer have my business. I assume a lot of local people also feel that way. Penneys will be loosing many customers here! How ridiculous of Penneys executives.
Shopper

Tonawanda, NY

#2 11 hrs ago
all we ever hear is shop at home. WHERE???? Now if Penneys goes we reall have no where to shop. I know I know I won't be running to Jamestown,Mckinely,Galeria or anywhere else for that matter. Therefore penneys will no longer have my business. I assume a lot of local people also feel that way. Penneys will be loosing many customers here! How ridiculous of Penneys executives.
Too bad people didn't shop there and at other Penny's locations instead of at Walmart! Why blame Penny's,are they supposed to be a charity and give stuff away?
Libertarian

Tonawanda, NY

#3 6 min ago
After watching liberal socialists hack at the economy for 8 years seeing one start a petition to keep a department store open made me face palm so hard I have a concussion. Too bad I can't get treated cause all the lowlives are in the er with bellyaches. What an idiot.
