Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open
There are 3 comments on the Observer story from Yesterday, titled Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open. In it, Observer reports that:
A village of Fredonia official is hoping she can sway some minds to keep a shuttering retailer in the local area open. Trustee Kara Christina acknowledged last week's closing announcement for JCPenney in the city of Dunkirk's D&F Plaza during a recent village board meeting.
#1 11 hrs ago
all we ever hear is shop at home. WHERE???? Now if Penneys goes we reall have no where to shop. I know I know I won't be running to Jamestown,Mckinely,Galeria or anywhere else for that matter. Therefore penneys will no longer have my business. I assume a lot of local people also feel that way. Penneys will be loosing many customers here! How ridiculous of Penneys executives.
#2 11 hrs ago
Too bad people didn't shop there and at other Penny's locations instead of at Walmart! Why blame Penny's,are they supposed to be a charity and give stuff away?
#3 6 min ago
After watching liberal socialists hack at the economy for 8 years seeing one start a petition to keep a department store open made me face palm so hard I have a concussion. Too bad I can't get treated cause all the lowlives are in the er with bellyaches. What an idiot.
