Suspect wanted in Puerto Rico captured in Dunkirk

On Wednesday, officers of the Dunkirk Police Department along with members of the U.S. Marshall's Service, took into custody Jonathan Figueroa-Martinez, 31, and arraigned him in Dunkirk City Court in front of Honorable Walter F. Drag, on being a fugitive from justice. He is wanted for the charge of felony sexual assault of a minor out of Puerto Rico.

