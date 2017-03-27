Storage unit could bring 40+ jobs to Dunkirk
From storing foods on ice to visitors in beds for the night, the city of Dunkirk is trying to close the deal on new developments. Development Director Rebecca Yanus recently reported to the Economic Development Committee that her department has been working with Great Lakes Cold Storage to find a location for warehousing in the city of Dunkirk in conjunction with Fieldbrook Foods' expansion.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|49 min
|Bob
|38
|Brittany and Matt
|8 hr
|Rid Dunkirk of Scum
|22
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Rid Dunkirk of Scum
|33
|What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Realist
|202
|Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open
|Sun
|american
|13
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|Sun
|DKB4LIFEISGAY
|356
|Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy
|Mar 25
|Buddha
|5
