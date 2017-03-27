Storage unit could bring 40+ jobs to ...

Storage unit could bring 40+ jobs to Dunkirk

From storing foods on ice to visitors in beds for the night, the city of Dunkirk is trying to close the deal on new developments. Development Director Rebecca Yanus recently reported to the Economic Development Committee that her department has been working with Great Lakes Cold Storage to find a location for warehousing in the city of Dunkirk in conjunction with Fieldbrook Foods' expansion.

