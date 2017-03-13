Stockton house damaged in fire

Stockton house damaged in fire

A Stockton house was heavily damaged by an early morning fire. The Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Dewittville, East Dunkirk, and Sinclairville Fire departments, were called to 6485 South Stockton-Cassadaga Road around 3:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

