Stockton house damaged in fire
A Stockton house was heavily damaged by an early morning fire. The Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Dewittville, East Dunkirk, and Sinclairville Fire departments, were called to 6485 South Stockton-Cassadaga Road around 3:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
