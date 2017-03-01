Snow Showers Return... More on the Wa...

Snow Showers Return... More on the Way for Friday Morning... Cold Through First Half of Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WICU12 Erie

FORECAST: Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will fall to 20 degrees in Erie although many spots, especially to the east and southeast, will drop into the middle and upper teens. Snow showers will be scattered overnight, initially hitting areas to the south and west hardest, but later, impacting other parts of the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Picture Perfect Roofing & Siding 2 hr Unhappy 9
sandie evans 3 hr dan darling ex 5
News This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's... 11 hr Pilot 8
Dunkirk High School Mar 1 snowman 8
lindz george (Apr '14) Mar 1 Pedro Gonzalez 13
News PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce Feb 28 Dan 21
Don Williams vs NRG Feb 27 boo 4
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC