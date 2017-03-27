Silver Creek Boy Scout completes Eagl...

Silver Creek Boy Scout completes Eagle Scout project

Nick Coggins from Silver Creek Troop 252 recently completed the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout by finishing his Eagle Scout Project. Nick's project was to design and build easels for the Resource Center to be used by Resource Center clients when they participate in their arts and crafts activities.

