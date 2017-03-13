Shamrock shuttle begins today at 3 p.m.

Shamrock shuttle begins today at 3 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Observer

In an effort to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating St. Patrick's Day, once again a number of local Dunkirk clubs are teaming together to offer free transportation aboard the from 3 to 9 p.m. today. The bus starts at 3 p.m. at the Moose Club Lodge 89 on Lake Shore Drive West, and continues with stops throughout the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b... 8 hr See alll 50
dk bandits (Jun '13) 8 hr See alll 353
what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years 11 hr Kek 5
Central Station Restaurant 14 hr Wow 5
Dpw director city truck 18 hr speak up 11
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) 20 hr Concerned citizen 32
Brittany and Matt Fri jamestownftw 21
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC