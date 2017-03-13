Shamrock shuttle begins today at 3 p.m.
In an effort to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating St. Patrick's Day, once again a number of local Dunkirk clubs are teaming together to offer free transportation aboard the from 3 to 9 p.m. today. The bus starts at 3 p.m. at the Moose Club Lodge 89 on Lake Shore Drive West, and continues with stops throughout the city.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b...
|8 hr
|See alll
|50
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|See alll
|353
|what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years
|11 hr
|Kek
|5
|Central Station Restaurant
|14 hr
|Wow
|5
|Dpw director city truck
|18 hr
|speak up
|11
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Concerned citizen
|32
|Brittany and Matt
|Fri
|jamestownftw
|21
