Reed's staff to be in Dunkirk on Friday

Reed's staff to be in Dunkirk on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Observer

A staff member will be in the Mayor's Conference Room of City Hall at 342 Central Ave. from 4-5 p.m. to answer questions, gather feedback and provide assistance with Medicare, Social Security, veterans' benefits and other issues related to federal agencies. Those unable to attend may contact any of Reed's offices, including Jamestown at 2 E. Second St., Suite 300 at 708-6369.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years 2 hr Realist 14
News Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open 2 hr Realist 4
Poll WHAT happened to Mike Cejka? (Jan '10) 5 hr PhuckStain 21
DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b... 6 hr Your Mom 59
Sharon Thomas 6 hr Beeg 2
David Pagan (Jul '16) 8 hr Turdcutter 24
dk bandits (Jun '13) 16 hr Turdz 354
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC