Reed's staff to be in Dunkirk on Friday
A staff member will be in the Mayor's Conference Room of City Hall at 342 Central Ave. from 4-5 p.m. to answer questions, gather feedback and provide assistance with Medicare, Social Security, veterans' benefits and other issues related to federal agencies. Those unable to attend may contact any of Reed's offices, including Jamestown at 2 E. Second St., Suite 300 at 708-6369.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years
|2 hr
|Realist
|14
|Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open
|2 hr
|Realist
|4
|WHAT happened to Mike Cejka? (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|PhuckStain
|21
|DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b...
|6 hr
|Your Mom
|59
|Sharon Thomas
|6 hr
|Beeg
|2
|David Pagan (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Turdcutter
|24
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|Turdz
|354
