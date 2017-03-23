Police rule Jamestown fire an arson

Police rule Jamestown fire an arson

JAMESTOWNa S- A report of smoke Wednesday from an abandoned structure at 441 Winsor St. was later ruled an arson, according to Jamestown police. City fire officials, along with Jamestown police and New York state troopers, responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., after a neighbor reported seeing smoke.

