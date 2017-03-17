Patriot Celea Sampson a Widowa Cole to have plaque dedicated in her honor
The State of New York Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 will dedicate a plaque in recognition of War of 1812 heroine Celea Sampson “Widow” Cole on Saturday, April 1. The dedication will be at 2 p.m. at Dunkirk Lighthouse and Veterans Park Museum, 1 Lighthouse Point Drive North, Dunkirk, Chautauqua County. Celea Sampson Cole was the wife of Seth Cole, first settler in the Dunkirk area and a Revolutionary War soldier who had settled at the mouth of Canadaway Creek.
