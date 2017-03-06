NRG's shrinking PILOT
Eight million dollars to $420,000 is a steep drop, but less so when considering it could drop to essentially nothing. The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency recently approved an interim amendment to NRG's Payment In Lieu Of Tax agreement that would decrease its overall tax payment to $420,000 while it undergoes repowering from coal to natural gas.
