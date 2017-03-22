NCCF Applebee's Flapjack Breakfast and Basket Raffle Fundraiser planned for Saturday
On Saturday, start off the day with the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation by enjoying flapjacks at the 5th Annual Applebee's Flapjack Breakfast and Basket Raffle Fundraiser. The event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. at Applebee's on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk.
