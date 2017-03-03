N.Y. pair arrested for drug felonies

N.Y. pair arrested for drug felonies

On March 1 at approximately 2:36 p.m., Tri-DENT Drug Task Force Agents conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile post 72 in Bureau County on a 2017 Infinity with California registration driven by Anthony D. Dloniak, 38, of Dunkirk, N.Y., and passenger Samantha M. Dloniak, 35, of Dunkirk, N.Y., for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Tri-DENT K9 conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and indicated to the presence of narcotic odors.

