N.Y. pair arrested for drug felonies
On March 1 at approximately 2:36 p.m., Tri-DENT Drug Task Force Agents conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile post 72 in Bureau County on a 2017 Infinity with California registration driven by Anthony D. Dloniak, 38, of Dunkirk, N.Y., and passenger Samantha M. Dloniak, 35, of Dunkirk, N.Y., for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Tri-DENT K9 conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and indicated to the presence of narcotic odors.
Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|larry spacc petition (Feb '16)
|8 min
|Larry
|22
|DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Dloniaks finally caught in methamphetamine/pot ...
|2 hr
|Shannon
|2
|Did AJ Dolce cheat on his wife with Lacey? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Chico
|13
|Drug Bust (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Pchelka
|3
|Body of missing man found (Jun '06)
|4 hr
|George
|60
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Kek
|346
