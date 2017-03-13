Mr. and Mrs. William (Jane) Ploetz

Jane Bobseine is the daughter of Chub and Beatrice Goulding Bobseine of Gowanda, descendant of some of the earliest settlers of Dunkirk, Solomon Chadwick and Timothy Goulding. William Ploetz is the son of Frank and Dorothea Ploetz of Gowanda.

