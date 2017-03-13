Mr. and Mrs. Norman (Maureen) Glowniak
Miss Maureen McCarthy and Mr. Norman Glowniak exchanged nuptial vows on Saturday, Aug. 13, 1977 at Holy Trinity Church in Dunkirk. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Alan Stuhlmiller of Dunkirk and Mr. Thomas McCarthy of Albany.
