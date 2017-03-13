Mr. and Mrs. Frank (Mary Ann) Herrington
Top: Frank Herrington of Dunkirk places a wedding ring on the finger of his bride, the former Mary Ann Kolassa, also of Dunkirk, during their Aug. 6, 1988 marriage ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church in Fredonia. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Station Restaurant
|2 hr
|Wow
|5
|what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years
|3 hr
|Realist
|4
|Dpw director city truck
|6 hr
|speak up
|11
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Concerned citizen
|32
|DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b...
|10 hr
|Izzi
|48
|Brittany and Matt
|20 hr
|jamestownftw
|21
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|23 hr
|Snowed in
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC