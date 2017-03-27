JCPenney rally set for Sunday
Anyone who shops at JCPenney in Dunkirk's D&F Plaza is being urged to attend a rally to show support for keeping it from shuttering for good. During Monday's Fredonia Village Board meeting, Trustee Kara Christina announced the event is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the clothing store, 1170 Central Ave. Christina has publicly expressed her concern over company executives' decision to close the city location, citing a need for the store in an underserved area.
