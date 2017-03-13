Irish laughter on Friday

It happens every year on March 17 and it happens this year at the Darwin Barker Library at 7 Day St. in Fredonia with a burst of Irish music and blessings, jokes and other material for the people among us of Irish heritage, along with the rest of us who have a little Irish in ourselves. It's a continuation of the library's however becomes a daytime program at 2 p.m. to give plenty of time for an hour and a half show before the library closes.

