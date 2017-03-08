Inevitable closing

OBSERVER Photo by Greg Fox The RadioShack store on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk is set to close as early as today. The struggling electronics retailer is closing all three of its locations in Chautauqua County - Dunkirk, Lakewood and Jamestown.

