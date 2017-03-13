Helping fill a large gap

Helping fill a large gap

Making a push for more aid for the city of Dunkirk and its school district is an effort a number of residents - and employees - can appreciate. Last week, state Sen. Catharine Young announced that a budget resolution is designed to offset a chunk of the losses both entities and the county are facing due to NRG Energy Inc. being in the midst of a repowering of its Dunkirk operation.

