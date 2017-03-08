Former Pine Valley school board member Angelo Graziano resigned in January.
School districts have a knack for providing plenty of drama. Remember the 2009 saga that dogged the Westfield Academy and Central School with its previous Superintendent Mark Sissel? At the time, there were plenty of questions from residents - and some from the school board - on expense vouchers that included the district paying his travel expenses to his home outside of Western New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b...
|6 hr
|Mynameis
|15
|Dpw director city truck
|9 hr
|Bill
|4
|Bullying Dunkirk schools
|9 hr
|Concerned taxpayer
|6
|Body of missing man found (Jun '06)
|13 hr
|georgeone
|64
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|15 hr
|Really
|5
|Dloniaks finally caught in methamphetamine/pot ...
|Wed
|lol
|4
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Slash
|29
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC