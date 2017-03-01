Dunkirk's Wine & Chocolate Festival b...

Dunkirk's Wine & Chocolate Festival benefit planned for April 1

Dunkirk's Wine & Chocolate Festival will be held Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive East, Dunkirk. The event will benefit Dunkirk High School Girls Softball, the Dunkirk Dynamite Travel Team, the nursing scholarship in memory of Carol Kozlowski, and the SD150 scholarship in memory of Chautauqua County Sheriff Kevin Link.

