Dunkirk town officials working with Athenex on project

Athenex, the proposed drug manufacture company for the town of Dunkirk, has officially sent out a request for qualified firms to submit their proposals to potentially design, engineer and construct the Athenex facility. The entire request for proposals can be found at the bottom of www.athenex.com, and all proposals will be accepted until Friday at 2 p.m. The requests outlines the building necessities, scope of work, a schedule of dates, selection criteria, proposal information requested and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.