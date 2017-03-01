Dunkirk to host Coast Guard Auxiliary...

Dunkirk to host Coast Guard Auxiliary training

Dunkirk has again been chosen as the training site for the Auxiliary's District 9 East, the civilian component of the United States Coast Guard that stretches from Michigan to the St. Lawrence River. Members of the 7 divisions, comprising a total of 30 units, assist boaters along the entire southern coasts of Lakes Erie and Ontario and will gather at the Clarion Hotel from March 16-19.

