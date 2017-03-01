Dunkirk to host Coast Guard Auxiliary training
Dunkirk has again been chosen as the training site for the Auxiliary's District 9 East, the civilian component of the United States Coast Guard that stretches from Michigan to the St. Lawrence River. Members of the 7 divisions, comprising a total of 30 units, assist boaters along the entire southern coasts of Lakes Erie and Ontario and will gather at the Clarion Hotel from March 16-19.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Picture Perfect Roofing & Siding
|10 hr
|Unhappy
|9
|sandie evans
|11 hr
|dan darling ex
|5
|This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's...
|18 hr
|Pilot
|8
|Dunkirk High School
|Mar 1
|snowman
|8
|lindz george (Apr '14)
|Mar 1
|Pedro Gonzalez
|13
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|Feb 28
|Dan
|21
|Don Williams vs NRG
|Feb 27
|boo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC