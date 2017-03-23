There are on the Observer story from Yesterday, titled Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy. In it, Observer reports that:

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday that David Jesus Pagan, 40, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that Pagan and co-defendant Rafael Burgos were the leaders of a drug trafficking organization that distributed illegal narcotics in the Dunkirk area between 2013 and June 10, 2015.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.