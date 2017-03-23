Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocain...

Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy

There are 1 comment on the Observer story from Yesterday, titled Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy. In it, Observer reports that:

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday that David Jesus Pagan, 40, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that Pagan and co-defendant Rafael Burgos were the leaders of a drug trafficking organization that distributed illegal narcotics in the Dunkirk area between 2013 and June 10, 2015.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bored

Hiram, GA

#1 27 min ago
What about Javier pagan?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b... 13 hr Latoya 66
What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09) 16 hr Bored 201
David Pagan (Jul '16) 16 hr Concerned citizen 26
News Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open 20 hr Tony Danzig 6
dk bandits (Jun '13) Thu RatTrap 355
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory Thu make the right ch... 33
what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years Thu Realist 14
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC