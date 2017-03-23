Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy
There are 1 comment on the Observer story from Yesterday, titled Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy. In it, Observer reports that:
Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday that David Jesus Pagan, 40, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that Pagan and co-defendant Rafael Burgos were the leaders of a drug trafficking organization that distributed illegal narcotics in the Dunkirk area between 2013 and June 10, 2015.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.
|
#1 27 min ago
What about Javier pagan?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b...
|13 hr
|Latoya
|66
|What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09)
|16 hr
|Bored
|201
|David Pagan (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Concerned citizen
|26
|Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open
|20 hr
|Tony Danzig
|6
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|Thu
|RatTrap
|355
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|Thu
|make the right ch...
|33
|what happened to dunkirk i been gone for 20 years
|Thu
|Realist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC