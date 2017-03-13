Dunkirk-Fredonia JCPenney Location Cl...

Dunkirk-Fredonia JCPenney Location Closing

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Dunkirk, NY 138 JCPenney stores across the country are closing, including one in WNY. The Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza location is shutting its doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Famous Hair 3 hr Rosepetal 2
Central Station Restaurant 4 hr Former Resident 1
DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b... 4 hr Bandit 47
larry spacc petition (Feb '16) 19 hr larrys wifes head... 26
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory 21 hr Bob 26
The End of the DK AssBandits and a better futur... Wed StacyF5 4
Dpw director city truck Wed Clubman 9
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC