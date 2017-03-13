Dunkirk city water plant ready to sup...

Dunkirk city water plant ready to supply district

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

The city of Dunkirk is trying to dispel a rumor that its water treatment plant will not have the capacity to supply the Northern Chautauqua County Regional Water District when it is up and running. Hill engineer Gus Maas made it clear during a recent Finance Committee meeting that the city could supply the district immediately if that were the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany and Matt 49 min jamestownftw 21
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) 1 hr Lockemup 31
Central Station Restaurant 1 hr Matt 3
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory 3 hr Snowed in 27
Famous Hair 7 hr Rosepetal 2
DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b... 9 hr Bandit 47
larry spacc petition (Feb '16) Thu larrys wifes head... 26
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC