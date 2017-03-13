Dunkirk city water plant ready to supply district
The city of Dunkirk is trying to dispel a rumor that its water treatment plant will not have the capacity to supply the Northern Chautauqua County Regional Water District when it is up and running. Hill engineer Gus Maas made it clear during a recent Finance Committee meeting that the city could supply the district immediately if that were the case.
