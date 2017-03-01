Drug arrests made near La Salle

A pair of East Coast residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80, just west of La Salle. Anthony Dloniak, 38, and Samantha Dloniak, 35, both of Dunkirk, N.Y., were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

