DFT lands broadband grant

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that $212 million in New NY Broadband Program Round II grants have been awarded to projects across Upstate New York. Together with existing New York state commitments, Round II grant awards will ensure that 98 percent of New Yorkers have access to the high-speed broadband required to succeed in a 21st century economy.

