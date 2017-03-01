DFT lands broadband grant
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that $212 million in New NY Broadband Program Round II grants have been awarded to projects across Upstate New York. Together with existing New York state commitments, Round II grant awards will ensure that 98 percent of New Yorkers have access to the high-speed broadband required to succeed in a 21st century economy.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's...
|5 hr
|Concerned taxpayer
|3
|Dunkirk High School
|Wed
|snowman
|8
|lindz george (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Pedro Gonzalez
|13
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|Feb 28
|Dan
|21
|Mike Munson
|Feb 28
|Ha ha ha
|5
|Fredonia School Board appoints interim superint...
|Feb 27
|Establishment Rep...
|2
|Don Williams vs NRG
|Feb 27
|boo
|4
