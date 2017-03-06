There are on the Observer story from Saturday Mar 4, titled Crews quell Fredonia apartment fire. In it, Observer reports that:

Crews were called to a report of smoke at an apartment complex owned by Green Acres LLC at approximately 9 a.m. The smoke was reportedly emanating from a second floor bedroom. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.