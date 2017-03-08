Community notebook
The Pine Valley Central School Board of Education will hold work sessions on Thursday, March 23, Monday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. in the Board Conference Room to hear architect presentations. The meetings are open to the public.
