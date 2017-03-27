City Man Linked To Kwik Fill Robberie...

City Man Linked To Kwik Fill Robberies Sentenced

Wednesday

On March 20, Victor M. Rivera III, 37, was handed an indeterminate sentence of one and 1/3 to four years in state prison on two counts of third-degree robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

