City discusses new NRG Pilot
For the city of Dunkirk, the NRG 2018 payment in lieu of taxes agreement and the state aid as a result of that reduced payment is a moving target. For 2017, NRG paid 15 percent of its original PILOT payment, but the state created to make up for 80 percent of the lost funds for the first year, decreasing each year for five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany and Matt
|43 min
|outtheinsider
|25
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|1 hr
|Bob who
|39
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Resident
|35
|Brocton man charged with meth possession in tra...
|8 hr
|Amanda
|5
|What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Realist
|202
|Trustee petitions to keep JCPenney open
|Mar 26
|american
|13
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|Mar 26
|DKB4LIFEISGAY
|356
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC