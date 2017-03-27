City discusses new NRG Pilot

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Observer

For the city of Dunkirk, the NRG 2018 payment in lieu of taxes agreement and the state aid as a result of that reduced payment is a moving target. For 2017, NRG paid 15 percent of its original PILOT payment, but the state created to make up for 80 percent of the lost funds for the first year, decreasing each year for five years.

