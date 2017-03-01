Brocton man charged with meth possession in traffic stop
A Brocton man was arrested for alleged drug possession following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the city of Dunkirk. According to Dunkirk Police, shortly after midnight an officer on patrol observed a vehicle fail to signal when pulling into traffic from the curb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's...
|4 hr
|The Pilot
|7
|Dunkirk High School
|Mar 1
|snowman
|8
|lindz george (Apr '14)
|Mar 1
|Pedro Gonzalez
|13
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|Feb 28
|Dan
|21
|Mike Munson
|Feb 28
|Ha ha ha
|5
|Fredonia School Board appoints interim superint...
|Feb 27
|Establishment Rep...
|2
|Don Williams vs NRG
|Feb 27
|boo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC