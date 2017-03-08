Area Police

Dillon Mescall, 20, of Panama was charged Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Michael Segura-Pace, 20, of Jamestown was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on East Second Street in Jamestown for loud exhaust. Investigation allegedly found Segura-Pace to have 4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette and Mescall was found in possession of concentrated cannabis.

