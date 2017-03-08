Area Police

Area Police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Observer

Dillon Mescall, 20, of Panama was charged Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Michael Segura-Pace, 20, of Jamestown was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on East Second Street in Jamestown for loud exhaust. Investigation allegedly found Segura-Pace to have 4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette and Mescall was found in possession of concentrated cannabis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DKBANDIT President and Ol lady popped in meth b... 3 hr Mynameis 15
Dpw director city truck 6 hr Bill 4
Bullying Dunkirk schools 6 hr Concerned taxpayer 6
News Body of missing man found (Jun '06) 10 hr georgeone 64
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory 12 hr Really 5
Dloniaks finally caught in methamphetamine/pot ... Wed lol 4
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) Wed Slash 29
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC