A home on Fifth Street in Dunkirk was damaged by a tree that went down due to high winds.

Area residents are being plagued by a number of downed power wire and trees due to high winds that began hitting the region this morning. Some of the areas affected include Route 60 between Wilson Road and Porter Road due to downed power lines.

