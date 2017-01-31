What to expect with a waterline
OBSERVER Photo by Nicole Gugino. Clark Patterson Lee Engineer Eric Wies shows town of Dunkirk property owners plans for their properties during construction of the Route 5 regional waterline project in order to garner easements to their properties.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motels on vineyard drive in late 90s
|20 hr
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|DPW Director rigs City Auction
|Tue
|Don
|132
|City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney?
|Mon
|bullydog
|7
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Observer
|23
|George Rivera escapes Darwin
|Jan 28
|DonnyDonnyDonny
|9
|Question: History of Dunkirk-Fredonia Hills, Am... (Apr '11)
|Jan 27
|Hopefull
|42
|Tawny collazo
|Jan 27
|Beebee
|6
