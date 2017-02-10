Water District Leaves Door Open To Fr...

Water District Leaves Door Open To Fredonia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Despite recent whispers regarding Fredonia's hesitancy to work with its neighbors, the North Chautauqua County Water District's board says the village has an open invitation to join in - even if that means simply adding a connection point on Central Avenue for future use or in the event of an emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one Know this person? 2 hr Danny M 5
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) 19 hr Reaper 28
Brittany and Matt Feb 9 Insider 10
Dunkirk Dog Catcher Steve Purol (Sep '12) Feb 8 Lassie 82
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High Feb 8 Whoopsydaisy 5
Hairy Bush or Shaved Bush Feb 8 tad 5
City of Dunkirk - Eviction Attorney? Feb 7 Been-there 9
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC