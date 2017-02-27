Walls come falling down
OBSERVER Photo The Fredonia Fire Hall suffered a bit of damage when part of the exterior tiling in the back of the hose tower fell off late last week. The walls may not be tumbling down like when Joshua fought the Battle of Jericho, but crumbling tiles are certainly exposing some serious issues in Fredonia - quite literally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best people that died too young (Dec '09)
|46 min
|Reaper
|518
|PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce
|8 hr
|Truth
|16
|Dunkirk High School
|10 hr
|Shirley
|5
|Don Williams vs NRG
|16 hr
|boo
|4
|Dpw director city truck
|19 hr
|Don
|3
|Brittany and Matt
|Feb 23
|Reaper
|19
|Reed this weekend
|Feb 21
|keith
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC