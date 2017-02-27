Walls come falling down

Walls come falling down

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Observer

OBSERVER Photo The Fredonia Fire Hall suffered a bit of damage when part of the exterior tiling in the back of the hose tower fell off late last week. The walls may not be tumbling down like when Joshua fought the Battle of Jericho, but crumbling tiles are certainly exposing some serious issues in Fredonia - quite literally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best people that died too young (Dec '09) 46 min Reaper 518
News PILOT Programs Have Largely Increased Workforce 8 hr Truth 16
Dunkirk High School 10 hr Shirley 5
Don Williams vs NRG 16 hr boo 4
Dpw director city truck 19 hr Don 3
Brittany and Matt Feb 23 Reaper 19
Reed this weekend Feb 21 keith 4
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC